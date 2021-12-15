New Collective Labor Agreement for TCB employees 













TCB employees, director Miles Mercera (l) and ABVO president Robert Sances after the signing of the new agreement

KRALENDIJK- Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) has signed a new collective labour agreement (CAO) for its employees with labour union ABVO.

TCB director Miles Mercera, says he is pleased that this process could finally be completed. Mercera also thanked shop stewards Joanny Trinidad and Rolando Marin for their contribution in the process.

“To me, our employees represent 100% of our results as an organization and as an industry and today we have ensured that our team has everything needed to operate in a new era of work and achieve our goals for the coming year” according to Mercera.

Mercera also thanked colleagues Marjolein Oleana and Joanny Trinidad for their contribution to the process.