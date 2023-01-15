New Collective labor agreement signed for Cargill Salt employees

KRALENDIJK – On Saturday, a new Collective Labor Agreement was signed that trade union AFBW has negotiated for the employees of Cargill Salt.

According to Cherrel Kwidama, the negotiations were not always easy, but they were transparent and with mutual respect. The new Collective Labor Agreement has a term of four years. The employees are improving in several areas.

“There is now an attractive and competitive package of employment conditions at the company,” says AFBW chairman Cherrel Kwidama. The employees will get a 2.75% salary increase several consecutive years. Cargill has also agreed to a higher contribution to the pension scheme for the employees of the company.

Satisfied

Cargill Salt itself is also satisfied with the result achieved. “I would also like to thank all of our company employees who contributed to the creation of this collective agreement,” said Brian Donovan, manager of the salt processing company.