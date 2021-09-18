New Covid-19 related death on Bonaire

- 29Shares
Kralendijk- On September 18, 2021, there are 59 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire. Of the 60 test results received, 7 were positive.
According to Government, the source of the infections is known in almost all cases. Somewhat shocking is the fact that there is one new Covid-fatality on Bonaire. Much details on the new fatality have not been provided.
Currently, 4 persons are hospitalized due to Covid-related symptoms. 18 people have recovered from Covid-19, leading to a total of 59 active cases on the island.
