New Covid-infections remain high in Bonaire













38 Shares

KRALENDIJK- The number of new Covid-19 infections on Bonaire remains high. On Monday, there are a total of 16 new infections of people who were tested over the previous days.

At the same time, 13 infected persons are now Covid-free, leading to a total of 145 ‘active cases’. Antoher interesting detail is the fact that there are now three people treated in the hospital due to Covid-related symptoms.