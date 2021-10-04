New Covid-infections remain high in Bonaire

- 38Shares
KRALENDIJK- The number of new Covid-19 infections on Bonaire remains high. On Monday, there are a total of 16 new infections of people who were tested over the previous days.
At the same time, 13 infected persons are now Covid-free, leading to a total of 145 ‘active cases’. Antoher interesting detail is the fact that there are now three people treated in the hospital due to Covid-related symptoms.
