5 October 2021 02:11 am

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

New Covid-infections remain high in Bonaire

Bonaire Coronavirus Latest news

New Covid-infections remain high in Bonaire

291

  • 38
    Shares
New Covid-infections remain high in Bonaire

KRALENDIJK- The number of new Covid-19 infections on Bonaire remains high. On Monday, there are a total of 16 new infections of people who were tested over the previous days.

At the same time, 13 infected persons are now Covid-free, leading to a total of 145 ‘active cases’. Antoher interesting detail is the fact that there are now three people treated in the hospital due to Covid-related symptoms.

Also read:







en English
X
zh-CN Chinese (Simplified)en Englishde Germanpt Portuguesees Spanish