New Covid-peak Bonaire













40 Shares

Kralendijk- There is a new Covid-peak in Bonaire with a number of 26 new positive cases on a total of 96 tests conducted. This translates to a positive test rate of 27%.

So far the Health Department and Bonaire Government has been relatively quiet about the number of new infections. The situation in the meantime is not getting better and the daily positive testrate is much higher than is the case in Curaçao.

Good news is the fact that 1 Covid-infected person was dismissed from the hospital, leaving only 3 persons hospitalized due to Covid-related symptoms.