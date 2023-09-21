New Covid-vaccination round for vulnerable groups Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – In November, the introduction of a new COVID vaccine will provide additional protection to vulnerable groups.

The vaccine is recommended for people aged 60 and older, as well as for those aged 18 to 60 who require an annual flu shot, pregnant women, individuals with conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, lung and kidney problems, and healthcare workers.

According to the Public Entity, the new vaccine is necessary due to the limited protection offered by previous vaccines against new variants of the coronavirus. The goal is to protect individuals with vulnerable health from severe illness and hospitalization due to infection with these new variants. Both vulnerable and healthy individuals are advised to get vaccinated, especially if they come into contact with vulnerable people.

Dates and Location

The vaccination dates and locations are yet to be announced, and there is the possibility of home vaccination for those who have difficulty going to vaccination centers. Questions can be addressed via a toll-free number during office hours.