New Director Announced for SEHCF

ORANJESTAD- The Board of the St. Eustatius Health Care Foundation (SEHCF) on Tuesday has announced the appointment of Philip (Flip) van Woerkom as its new Board of Director as of April 1, 2024.

According to the Board, his prior experience in Tanzania, the Netherlands, and Suriname, Van Woerkom brings with him years of experience in healthcare, fast-moving consumer goods, and the publishing sector.

Currently, Van Woerkom is still responsible for the General Management and day-to-day operations in a hospital in the rural South of Tanzania. “In this role, he has successfully implemented strategies to enhance quality patient care, access to healthcare, employee engagement, and overall financial stability. His ability to navigate challenging cultural and political environments has demonstrated his excellent social skills and management abilities”, according to a SEHCF press statement.

The Board also states that Van Woerkom looks forward to continuing the implementation of the new vision and mission that SEHCF has formulated under guidance of current director Frank Rothweiler when it comes to improving health care of St. Eustatius.

Rothweiler will stay on at SEHCF until the end of March, 2024.