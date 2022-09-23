New Duo Extreme Mountain Bike Race organized on Bonaire

KRALENDIJK- The foundation Xtreme Sports Bonaire is organizing a tough Duo Xtreme mountain bike race over Bonaire on September 25 for the 12th time.

There is a pro route 55 km, and an Xtreme route 73 km. Mountain biking is mainly about unpaved paths where climbing and descending are not shunned.

The challenge lies mainly in the extreme such as the Seru Largu on bicycles and steep trails. Also the conditions such as long distance and heat and now also wet trails. It’s a challenge to explore paths people didn’t know existed.

Prices

All participants will receive a commemorative medallion. There are 3 prizes in each elite category. Number 1 will be $400, number 2 will be $200 and number 3 will be $100. The awards ceremony will be held at the Eden Beach Resort after lunch.

There are over 40 volunteers for the event. Participants come from Curacao, the Netherlands and Bonaire with various nationalities. All participants are transported free of charge to and from the airport by the organization.