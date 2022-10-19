New Faction Support Team for PLP

ORANJESTAD- The Progressive Labour Party (PLP) on St. Eustatius has named a new team for the Faction Support of the PLP on the Island Council. The new team consists of Suverei Tearr, Iligia Jones and Antoinette Schmidt.

According to PLP, with the gradual change towards full local democracy for St. Eustatius and its people, comes a difference in roles. On October 4th, 2022, two Island Commissioners and with these new opportunities for the previous Faction Support Team members.

“We sincerely thank and commend Mr. Glenn Schmidt and Mr. Vaughn Sams for their time, dedication and support throughout their tenure and wish them much success in their new endeavours”, said PLP Leader Rechelline Leerdam.

According to Leerdam, the search to fill the positions within the team started soon after, exploring through the viable candidates. The PLP feels that the three persons, each with their (different) educational backgrounds, knowledge, and capabilities will be well positioned to provide the necessary support to the PLP Island Council Faction and, by extention, the ‘Statian’ community on a whole.

Contact

The PLP Faction Support Team can be contacted either by telephone or via WhatsApp number (+599) 318 4515.