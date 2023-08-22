New financial assistance for children with intensive care needs

On Bonaire, Saba, and Sint-Eustatius, parents and caregivers of children aged 3 to 17 with intensive care needs will receive a second one-time payment of 2259 dollars.

This compensation will cover the structural double child allowance that will be introduced later. Those who received this assistance last year and still meet the criteria don’t need to reapply and have already been notified.

The temporary scheme is for children who, due to illness or condition, require intensive supervision, such as for personal hygiene, eating and drinking, and medical care. Applications are open from September 1 to November 30, 2023.

The assessment of whether a child is eligible is done in Bonaire through Sentro Akseso, in Sint-Eustatius through the GGD, and in Saba through Public Health.