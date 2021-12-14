New fire installations at Bonaire Airport complete successful test phase













17 Shares

Onderschrift: The breeze quickly blew the foam on the road and towards Donkey Beach

KRALENDIJK- Last week the new fire installations were tested at the kerosene storage at Bonaire International Airport.

After the tests, there were many foam flakes flying around Donkey Beach, which at times resembled snow.

The new installation was constructed by ZERO Fire Systems. The company designed the security system and also took care of its realization. The tests were performed in the presence of, among others, the Rotterdam-Rijnmond Security Region, IL&T, BKCN and the Bonairean authorities.

Successful

The tests took place with both water and foam. All tests were successfully completed to the satisfaction of both the supplier and the airport.