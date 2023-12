THE BOTTOM – The new fire station on Saba was officially opened on Tuesday. Located right next to the runway of Juancho E. Yrausquin Airport, the new station features a unique design that blends well with Saba’s rugged landscape.

The partially natural stone-built station seems to seamlessly integrate into the background. With the opening of the new fire station, the Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department (BKCN) is now considerably better accommodated than before.