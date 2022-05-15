New gateway for LVV business park

KRALENDIJK- The department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Livestock (LVV) has installed a new and better access gate to the business park to the Government Service.

The intention is that various companies will produce more vegetables on the site of the service. The new access gate facilitates the supply and removal of equipment and products.

Several improvements have already been made to the area including the installation of an Israli-designed irrigation system.

Less dependent

The stimulation of local production should lead to considerably more local production. This not only leads to fresher produce, but is also expected to lead to lower prices.