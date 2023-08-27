New group of Junior Rangers have first outdoor day with STINAPA

KRALENDIJK – A new group of junior rangers had their first outdoor day today. The group of 20 aspiring rangers together ascended the Kasikunda Trail, successfully overcoming the volcano rock challenge.

The Junior Rangers, along with their guides, noticed many new trees during the ascent. According to STINAPA, this can be seen as a good sign.

Additionally, the group participated in their first team-building game. “The junior rangers need to become a team and grow together as Youth Nature Ambassadors,” stated the nature organization.