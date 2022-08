KRALENDIJK- On Saturday a new group of Aspirant Junior Rangers has started with their orientation at Stinapa.

The nature organization says they are very excited to see the team expanding with such a large group. The first Saturday action consisted of a nice hike on Kasikunda Trail at the entrance of the Washington Park.

After that, the group engaged in team building games. According to Stinapa, the group had a lot of fun during the first encounter.