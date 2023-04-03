New Head of Investigations Department appointed at the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force

KRALENDIJK – Steven Senior has been appointed as the new Head of Investigations Department at the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (KPCN), effective April 1, 2023. On January 13, the former Head of Investigations, Mr. Alwyn Braaf, was installed as Chief of the KPCN. Following his appointment, a vacancy for a new head of the Investigations Department was opened.

Mr. Steven Senior has 22 years of experience within the Investigations Department of the KPCN. He began his career with the police in 1998 as a Basic Police Care officer and has risen through the ranks over the years. From 2001 to 2017, he served as a detective. In 2017, he was appointed as Head of Investigations. Mr. Senior was proposed by the Minister of Justice and Security to be appointed as the new Head of Investigations of the KPCN.