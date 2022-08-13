New interim registrar Statia sworn in

ORANJESTAD- Forty-year veteran in local government in the Netherlands, Hans Andeweg, has been tasked with helping to improve transparency in the decision-making process as Statia moves towards the return to full democracy.

In the coming months, Andeweg will work closely with the current staff at the Registrar Department to support and strengthen the team and improve the administrative processes surrounding the Island Council.

Andeweg has four decades of experience working as registrar in a number of cities in the Netherlands, Gorinchem, Loevestein, and Utrechtse Heuvelrug. Andweg said his primary focus will be on cooperation at the official and administrative levels because “this is the best for the future of St. Eustatius.”

Best job

“Being a registrar is, in my opinion, the best job in local government you can have. In the following months, I want to share with you my experiences and my beliefs,” said the newly-appointed interim registrar. “I’m looking forward to working with my colleagues at the registrar’s office, the council members, the government commissioner, and the island secretary.”