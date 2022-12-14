New Miss Bonaire during one year to drive new car

14 december 2022 18:53 pm

Bonaire Culture and Art Economy Latest news

The Sunroof was immediately put to the test. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK- The recently elected Miss Bonaire, Ruby Pouchet, will be able to drive a car for free for a year, thanks to sponsor Daboussi Motors.

Pouchet was handed over the keys on Tuesday by director Hamoudy Daboussi. Bonaire’s beauty queen can drive around completely free of charge for a year with the car of the Changan brand. The tax and insurance have also been paid. The latter is a contribution from insurer Nagico.

Pouchet herself was delighted with the prize: “I always wanted a car like this, and now I can use it for free for a whole year”.


