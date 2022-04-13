New office for IND Bonaire 

KRALENDIJK – The Immigration and Naturalization Service (IND) on Bonaire will move to new premises on Kaya Gresia 11 on Friday May 6th. That is opposite the SSO building of the Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland (RCN).

The new building offers space for an extra service counter, where people can be helped faster compared to the current building. There will be room to serve five clients simultaneously. The service will also become more accessible and the service level will be expanded.

There will be an extra desk at the entrance where customers can ask simple questions, for example, about the status of a submitted application or a form to be filled in. When setting up the new office, attention was also paid to the privacy of the customers by, among other things, good sound insulation. Work is also underway to extend opening hours.