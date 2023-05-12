New opening hours Satel

THE BOTTOM – Telephone Company Satel is adapting their opening hours. As of May 15, 2023, the company will be open for walk in customers between 8 AM and 2 PM.

Between 2 PM and 5 PM the Company will no longer be open to walk in customers, but will assist customers on the phone.

According to Satel’s management the decision was taken due to the fact that a decreasing number of customers actually visits the Company’s office.

Ascension day

The company also reminds customers that on Thursday, May 17th they will be closed due to the celebration of Ascension day, which is an official holiday.