Bonaire New organization for government pensioners BES-islands Redactie 13-04-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The UPHK representatives at Notary Rispen’s office. Photo: UPHK

KRALENDIJK – On Thursday, April 4, 2024, the official establishment of the Foundation Union of Retirees from the Kingdom of the Netherlands (UPHK) took place at the office of notary Rispens.

The new foundation will replace UPAH, Bonaire Section. Last year, members of UPAH, Bonaire Section, voted overwhelmingly in favor of the plan to become independent and separate from the former parent organization in Curaçao.

The members of the foundation are retirees who have worked for the government or government-affiliated entities in Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba, and have built up a pension.

Founders

The founders of the Union of Retirees from the Kingdom of the Netherlands are Evelyn Betancourt-Anthony, Oswin Cristina, and Alex Frans. The first board consists of Evelyn Betancourt (chairperson), Oswin Cristina (treasurer), Jenny Pourier (secretary), and Alex Frans (member).