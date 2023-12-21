New owners for Bonaire Daily Fresh

KRALENDIJK – Bonaire DailyFresh, one of the biggest producers of local vegetables, is set to undergo a change in ownership as agri-entrepreneur Edward van Wonderen, known for his sustainable agricultural practices, announces the upcoming acquisition.

Backed by a Bonaire-based investor, Van Wonderen plans substantial expansion for the company, located on the LVV grounds, with a new greenhouse featuring an advanced hydroponic system. This expansion aims to increase local production, supplying affordable and fresh vegetables to wholesalers, supermarkets, restaurants, and individuals.

The goal is to reduce dependency on costly and environmentally damaging imports, contributing to the local economy and job opportunities. Van Wonderen emphasizes a commitment to sustainable agriculture and continuing the company’s mission.

Continued production

While expansion works are scheduled to begin in February 2024, Bonaire DailyFresh will remain operational, with completion expected by the summer of 2024. The company looks forward to a new chapter under Edward van Wonderen’s leadership, focusing on delivering quality fresh products to the Bonaire community.