2 augustus 2023 11:33 am

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Bonaire Consumer Affairs Latest news

New owners for Bondigro Supermarket

110

LTR: Paul Coolen on behalf of Sapias Holding BV, Joyce van Bakkum, the new supermarket manager of Bondigro, and Roland Schalker, founder, and director of Bondigro. Photo: Bondigro

KRALENDIJK – As of August 1, 2023, Bonaire Discount Grocery B.V. may call itself the new owner of Bondigro Supermarket. 

Under the previous ownership, Bondigro grew into one of Bonaire’s most successful supermarkets. Bonaire Discount Grocery B.V. will continue the mission of the previous owners and strive to keep groceries affordable on Bonaire.

Bonaire Discount Grocery B.V. is a new local enterprise and falls under Sapias Holding B.V. Sapias Holding has been active in the hospitality sector on Bonaire for decades and operates several successful resorts, shops, and dive and catering wholesalers. According to the new owners, the management of Bonaire Discount Grocery B.V. can draw from a wealth of experience.

No changes

“Bonaire Discount Grocery B.V. is delighted that the current team will continue to serve Bondigro and its customers with enthusiasm. The acquisition will not bring any changes for the customers. The familiar team of Bondigro will continue to welcome you at the same location under the new owners”, according to a press release sent out on Monday.

Also read

More news

Receive the news daily in your inbox:

Top vacancies

More vacancies

News from Saba

More news from Saba

News from St. Eustatius

More news from St. Eustatius