New owners for Bondigro Supermarket

KRALENDIJK – As of August 1, 2023, Bonaire Discount Grocery B.V. may call itself the new owner of Bondigro Supermarket.

Under the previous ownership, Bondigro grew into one of Bonaire’s most successful supermarkets. Bonaire Discount Grocery B.V. will continue the mission of the previous owners and strive to keep groceries affordable on Bonaire.

Bonaire Discount Grocery B.V. is a new local enterprise and falls under Sapias Holding B.V. Sapias Holding has been active in the hospitality sector on Bonaire for decades and operates several successful resorts, shops, and dive and catering wholesalers. According to the new owners, the management of Bonaire Discount Grocery B.V. can draw from a wealth of experience.

No changes

“Bonaire Discount Grocery B.V. is delighted that the current team will continue to serve Bondigro and its customers with enthusiasm. The acquisition will not bring any changes for the customers. The familiar team of Bondigro will continue to welcome you at the same location under the new owners”, according to a press release sent out on Monday.