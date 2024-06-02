Economy New Parking in center Kralendijk will soon open to public Redactie 02-06-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The new parking, which will hopefully alleviate the current parking woes in the centre of Kralendijk. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK- New parking spaces, currently being realized adjacent to the Post Office in the center of Kralendijk, will soon be open to traffic on the island.

According to information from commissioner of Infrastructure, Anjelica Cicilia, the new parking may be accessible as early as next week. This is about time, as according to planning, the new parking area should have been finished in January of this year.

In the first phase of the parking, a total of 64 parking spaces have been created, which will hopefully alleviate the parking woes of visitors to the center. In a later stadium, more spaces will be added.

In a press conference on Friday, Commissioner Clark Abraham said that the Directorate of Supervision & Enforcement will within short start to act against illegal parking in the center of Kralendijk. There is an acute lack of available parking space in town, leading to cars being parked on side walks and in areas where this is strictly prohibited.