Bonaire
New Pension Scheme for Childcare Employees in Bonaire
24-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – The Professional Childcare Foundation Bonaire has implemented a pension scheme for its employees.
According to the foundation, the pension product, developed in collaboration with insurer Ennia, offers financial security and is tailored to the specific needs of the team.
The board states that they have succeeded in keeping the scheme affordable within the current possibilities of childcare.
Positive
The employees’ reactions are positive, and many appreciate the foundation’s efforts to provide a good retirement plan for those working in childcare.
