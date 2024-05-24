Bonaire New Pension Scheme for Childcare Employees in Bonaire Redactie 24-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The employees are happy with the new pension plan. Photo: Fundashon Akohida Profeshonal pa Mucha

KRALENDIJK – The Professional Childcare Foundation Bonaire has implemented a pension scheme for its employees.

According to the foundation, the pension product, developed in collaboration with insurer Ennia, offers financial security and is tailored to the specific needs of the team.

The board states that they have succeeded in keeping the scheme affordable within the current possibilities of childcare.

Positive

The employees’ reactions are positive, and many appreciate the foundation’s efforts to provide a good retirement plan for those working in childcare.