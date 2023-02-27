New Police Chief Braaf Introduces Himself to Team on Sint Eustatius

KRALENDIJK – Last Thursday, the official introduction of Mr. Braaf as Police Chief to the team on Sint Eustatius took place.

During his visit, Mr. Braaf shared information about himself, his goals, and his vision for the police force in his new role. Colleagues had the opportunity to ask him questions, as well as to provide advice and recommendations to their new police chief.

After the introduction, Mr. Braaf, together with the Chief BPZ of Sint Eustatius, Mr. Robelto Hodge, presented the crime and traffic figures for 2022 to the team. During this presentation, colleagues evaluated the figures and discussed potential improvements for 2023.

