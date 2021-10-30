New Rincon Medical Center opens doors













E sinta a wòrdu kòrtá pa Servira Mercera, promé pashènt di e dòkternan Castro i alabes nan promé bisiña.

RINCON- Friday saw the opening of the new Ricon Medical Center, initiated by the husband-and-wife medical team of MD’s Castro.

The new center is a huge improvement compared to the old clinic, which is just a stone throw away. Not only does the new medical Center a more professional appearance but it is many times bigger as was the case with the old one.

Services

More important than the new looks is the fact that residents of Rincon can now go to the new centre for a number of services, such as those op Optica Class, dentist Hagens and BonLab. This means that the sometimes tedious journey to Kralendijk can be avoided, for residents needing one of these services.