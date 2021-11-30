New Seafarers Regulations in effect on BES islands

- 19Shares
KRALENDIJK – The Harbor Masters of Bonaire, St. Eustatius, Saba and the Dutch Shipping Inspectorate – Caribbean Netherlands (NSI-CN) have reminded owners and operators of locally operating commercial ships falling under Article 41b of the Safety Regulations that from 1 January 2022 the new Seafarers’ Regulations will come into force on the islands.
Boat Master
The new arrangement will come as no surprise to most commercial vessel owners. Several meetings on the subject have already been held on all three islands.
Although there will still be a three-year transition period in the coming three years, ships must have on board at least 1 person with a Boat Master Grade 3 license from 1 January 2025.
