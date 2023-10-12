New STINAPA lookout towers enhance Sorobon and Lac Cai

SOROBON – Nature organization STINAPA has announced that two new lookout towers will be installed at Sorobon and Lac Cai. These towers will better enable STINAPA rangers to patrol the bay and also provide visitors with a panoramic view for sightseeing and bird watching.

The lookout towers are part of the larger Lac Pa Semper project, which focuses on habitat restoration and sustainable use of Lac Bay. The project is funded by the European Union’s ‘Resilience, Sustainable Energy, and Marine Biodiversity Program’ (RESEMBID). In addition to the towers, the project also includes the installation of a coral nursery, seagrass restoration, and the addition of a new boat, “Reina Karko,” to the STINAPA fleet.

Judith Raming, Marine Park manager, emphasizes, “Explore Lac Bay with our latest addition: two lookout towers. These towers provide an opportunity to observe the life of our coral reefs, seagrass fields, and mangroves from above.”

The weather-resistant wooden towers, manufactured in the Netherlands, will be installed at Sorobon by the end of this week and at Lac Cai by the end of next week.