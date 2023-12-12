New supervision on noise standards at airports in Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba

Starting from November 1, 2023, the Inspectie Leefomgeving en Transport (ILT) will supervise compliance with noise standards at the airports of Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba. This measure aims to limit excessive noise pollution caused by ascending and descending aircraft. A maximum limit of 56 decibels (A) Lden has been established for the noise zones around these airports.

To ensure compliance with these new regulations, the airports are required to submit a detailed noise report to the ILT each quarter. These reports will monitor the noise pollution and ensure that it remains within the set limits. This is in accordance with the BES Aviation Terrain Noise Pollution Regulation, which prescribes a specific calculation method for determining noise pollution.

The airports are equipped with a calculation system, provided by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management, to accurately monitor the noise pollution. The ILT will also oversee the correct input of data into the harbor register.

Legal Framework

The legal basis for this regulation is laid down in the BES Aviation Act and various designation regulations for each aviation terrain. The exact locations of the noise zones are determined on maps in these designation regulations.

Residents of Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba can approach the ILT with complaints about noise pollution caused by aircraft.”