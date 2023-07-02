New WINAIR aircraft lands in St. Maarten

PHILIPSBURG – On Friday evening, the new WINAIR ATR aircraft landed at Princess Juliana Airport in St. Maarten.

Since it was already dark upon the arrival of the new aircraft with registration PJ-WIV, it was shown to a group of invited guests on Saturday morning. The deployment of these 50-seat aircraft is a significant step for WINAIR, which had previously only operated 19-seater planes in its fleet.

The new larger aircraft will be used on routes between Philipsburg and all three ABC islands, which were previously served by aircraft from Air Antilles, based in Guadeloupe.

Destinations

Within a few weeks, a second aircraft of the same type will be added. Once the second aircraft arrives, WINAIR will expand its destinations even further with the ATR aircraft.