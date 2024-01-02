2 januari 2024 14:40 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Bonaire History Latest news

New Year’s Day Bonaire starts with lively celebration of traditional Maskarada 

177

The colourful costumes are a beloved part of the Maskarada presentation: Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK – The first day of the new year once again revolved around the celebration of the traditional Maskarada.

The Maskarada group made appearances at various locations on the island, including Kas di Kuido and the Dienst Cultuur. There, the group was welcomed by Deputy Lieutenant Governor Ingrid Sealy, who handed over the traditional barrel of rum to the group.

At a time when the island experiences a significant influx of residents from outside the island, extra importance is placed on preserving the traditions of the island itself. The Maskarada group presented various sketches, narrating stories about traditional life on the island.

