Sports
New Youth Tennis Clinics Bonaire will start Saturday
2024-04-03 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK- Next Saturday, the Bonaire Tennis Federation will once again start with free tennis lessons for youth between 8 and 12 years old.
On Saturday, April 6, between 10:00 AM and 11:00 AM, children can get acquainted with the sport of tennis for free at the tennis courts of Eddies in Hato. The federation emphasizes that everyone is welcome and they provide rackets.
The first series of clinics last year was a great success. The turnout was high, and the children enjoyed the lessons very much.
Volunteers
The lessons are given by volunteers who have received training from the International Tennis Federation. Those who want to register their child can email info@bonairetennisassociation.com
