Newcomer PEP takes two seats on Saba

THE BOTTOM – The new party on Saba, which took part in the elections for the first time, the Party for Equalty and Progress (PEP) has achieved a good result of a total of two seats.

Those seats are not at all, because a seat in the current island council has already been occupied by council member Hemmie van Xanten, who is also part of the PEP. The result of PEP is a setback for the Windward Island People Movement (WIPM), which went down from 4 to 3 seats. This means that it still retains the absolute majority in the island council of Saba.

In the previous elections, the WIPM won all seats in the island council. The orange party lost 1 when Hemmie van Xanten split off from the party.

UPM

Dave Levenstone’s party, the United People’s Party, again was unable to secure a seat in these elections.