Next Tuesday will see large-scale disaster exercise at Bonaire’s Flamingo airport

KRALENDIJK- Tuesday, April 12, a large-scale disaster exercise will be held at and around the airport on Bonaire.

Bonaire’s disaster relief team will re-enact a plane crash together with BIA airport. The large-scale disaster exercise at Bonaire International Airport will take place on Tuesday morning, April 12, 2022.

By re-enacting a plane crash at Donkey Beach, the disaster response team wants to train the crisis approach in practice. There will be smoke development at Donkey Beach during the exercise. The EEG Boulevard will be closed to all traffic between 09:00 and 12:00. The closure is from the Marriott hotel to the intersection with the I.R. Randolph Statius of Eps. The only diversion route to Kralendijk is via I.R. Randolph Statius of Eps and Kaminda Sorobon.

Closed

BIA will be temporarily closed to the public between 9:30 AM and 11:30 AM. The communication department of the OLB is closed between 09.00 and 12.00 in connection with the exercise.

Ambulances are also being used during the exercise to transport people who are injured. The Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (KPCN), the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee (KMar) and the Caribbean Netherlands Fire Brigade (BKCN) will also be visibly present.

The exercise is organized by Cuijpers Consultancy on behalf of the Public Entity Bonaire. Every year, the OLB disaster team organizes a large-scale disaster exercise to be well prepared in the event of a disaster.