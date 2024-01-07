Next week, high-level discussions on WolBES and FinBES to take place on Bonaire

KRALENDIJK- Closed-door discussions are set to take place on Bonaire next week regarding proposed changes to the two key laws for the BES islands, the Law on Public Bodies BES (WolBES) and the Law on Finances of Public Bodies BES (FinBES).

Under the leadership of State Secretary Alexandra van Huffelen, efforts have been underway for some time to make modifications to the two laws. The three BES islands have their thoughts on the proposed changes and wish to engage in further discussions with the state secretary.

According to Commissioner Abraham, the talks with representatives from the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations (BZK) will be a joint effort between the island council and the Executive Council. “This is of such great importance that we need to tackle it collectively. When it comes to the content of these laws, it’s not about who forms the executive council; we all have to deal with it.”

Working together

Abraham mentions that when it comes to the proposed changes, they will also coordinate with colleagues from St. Eustatius and Saba.