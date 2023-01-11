NGO-conference to be held on St. Maarten

PHILIPSBURG- Under the theme “Connect and Inspire” NPOwer, an arm of Foresee Foundation, will bring together local, regional representatives of non-profit organisations (NPOs) and various stakeholders in a conference setting aimed at continuing to build the civil society sector.

The conference, partly funded by St. Maarten Development Fund (SMDF), is planned for February 23 to 25th 2023. It will offer hands-on and practical approaches to revitalize, build and strengthen the capacity of NPOs. The setting will also be designed to foster greater connectivity amongst regional and local organizations.

Price

This conference is free for two representatives of local NPOs who are registered in the online NPOwerSXM database on its website. Others including those not directly affiliated with an NPO will pay a daily fee of USD 50.00.