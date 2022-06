KRALENDIJK- The youthful beauty Nicole Puertas Cardenas was elected Miss Teen 2022 on Friday evening.

The pageant is part of the Miss Teen Bonaire 2022 that will be held this year. The pageant is organized by the Bonaire International Art & Talent Academy, which wants to get Bonaire back on the stage for international beauty pageants.

The Miss Teen Bonaire pageant will take place in September of this year. In the run-up to those elections, Biata will organize several more events.