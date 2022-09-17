Nina den Heyer new head of OCW Caribbean Netherlands

KRALENDIJK- Nina den Heyer will be appointed head of Education, Culture and Science (OCW) in the Caribbean Netherlands as of 1 December 2022.

From an application and selection procedure, with candidates from both the Caribbean and European part of the Kingdom, she emerged as the best candidate.

Nina den Heyer is currently still commissioner for Society and Care of the Public Entity Bonaire. Before that, she worked from 1 September 2011 to May 2016 as deputy head of the Social Affairs and Employment Unit (SZW) in the Caribbean Netherlands. From September 2017 to July 2018, she also did various projects for RCN, including at the Belastingdienst.

Nina den Heyer will succeed Nolly Oleana, who has held this position since 2015 and will retire at the end of this year.

Honour

“I will take up another position on 1 December 2022, which means that I will resign as deputy of Society and Care for the Public Entity Bonaire before that date,” said Den Heyer on Friday. Den Heyer also said it was a great honor for her to have been able to serve the population of Bonaire in 2016 and then again from 2019 until now.