NIPA and OCW-CG sign SLA for ‘Hospitality Initiative’ on Saba and Sint Eustatius

PHILIPSBURG- On Friday, November 4, 2022, The National Institute for Professional Advancement (NIPA) and the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science in the Caribbean Netherlands (OCW-CG) signed a Service Level Agreement (SLA) for a Hospitality Initiative program signed.

Through the program, people who are already working in the hospitality sector can obtain their certification on the islands of Saba and Sint Eustatius. “Hospitality Skills Certification”, “Guest Service Gold” and “Certified Hospitality Instructor” are all part of the program that will be offered from November 7, 2022.

Chairman and Representative of the Board of NIPA, Drs. Peggy-Ann Dros-Richardson and Head of Department of OCW-CG, Mr. Reynolds (Nolly) Oleana, both signed the agreement, making this learning opportunity a reality for residents interested in Discipline. Mrs. Mirella Thijm of OCW-CG, ing. Sergio D. Blomont of NIPA and members of the board members of NIPA were present at the signing ceremony.

Goal

The aim of this initiative is in line with the vision of both islands to strengthen the hospitality sector. For this hospitality program, NIPA collaborates with the American Hotel and Lodging Education Institute (AHLEI). AHLEI is a globally recognized organization that provides training and education in the field of hospitality. Their certificates and diplomas are internationally recognized.