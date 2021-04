Kralendijk- The total number of active Covid cases on Bonaire is unchanged on Tuesday. In total there are still 51 cases.

Only 2 people tested positive out of 21. While in absolute numbers this is low, it is noteworthy that a positive test ratio of about 10 is double the daily positive test ratio on CuraƧao at the moment.







The number of people in the hospital in Bonaire is going down slowly but surely.