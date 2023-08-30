No more Funmiles at BONDIGRO

KRALENDIJK – Shoppers can no longer accumulate Funmiles at Bonaire Discount Grocery (BONDIGRO) starting from Wednesday.

According to BONDIGRO, Funmiles decided not to continue the agreement with the supermarket, but no further details have been provided. Funmiles itself has not commented on the decision so far. The supermarket had joined the Loyalty Program back in May of this year.

BONDIGRO on Tuesday stated that they are considering a possible alternative to reward the loyalty of their customers.