30 augustus 2023 19:47 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Bonaire Economy Latest news

No more Funmiles at BONDIGRO

272

KRALENDIJK – Shoppers can no longer accumulate Funmiles at Bonaire Discount Grocery (BONDIGRO) starting from Wednesday. 

According to BONDIGRO, Funmiles decided not to continue the agreement with the supermarket, but no further details have been provided. Funmiles itself has not commented on the decision so far. The supermarket had joined the Loyalty Program back in May of this year. 

BONDIGRO on Tuesday stated that they are considering a possible alternative to reward the loyalty of their customers.

Also read

More news

Receive the news daily in your inbox:

Top vacancies

More vacancies

News from Saba

More news from Saba

News from St. Eustatius

More news from St. Eustatius