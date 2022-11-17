No more Nature fee for residents Bonaire as per 1st of January 2023

KRALENDIJK – Inconsultation with STINAPA and stakeholders, the Executive Council has decided to equalize the different rates for the nature fee to $ 40 per year for each visitor. For example, the nature fee is simplified and there is only one rate for diving, water sports and access to the national park. The sale of natural fee tickets for 2023 will start on December 16, 2022. To buy your ticket, go to the website stinapa.bonairenaturefee.org

For residents of Bonaire, and visitors of Saba, St. Eustatius, Curaçao, Aruba and St. Maarten, the nature fee will be abolished. They no longer have to pay a fee for the use of the Bonaire National Marine Park and the Washington Slagbaai National Park. Children under the age of 13 do not have to pay a fee for admission to Washington Slagbaai National Park and the Bonaire National Marine Park, even if they dive. With this, Bonaire hopes to be a role model for the other islands.

Cruise passengers only pay when they enter Washington Slagbaai National Park. The daily rate in that case is $10. As of January 1, 2024, cruise passengers must also pay $10 for entry to the Bonaire National Marine Park.

The fee for carrying out commercial activities in the Bonaire National Marine Park will also be adjusted. This increased from $840 to $1,000 per year. Companies earn from activities in the Bonaire National Marine PArk and, according to the public entity, must also contribute to its management. A number of other fees for companies in the underwater park are being abolished. This reduces the administrative burden for companies.

The rates for the buoys will also be adjusted. From January 1st 2023, visiting yachts will have to pay $ 35 per night for the ‘overnight mooring’. Bonaire residents pay $1,000 per year for a private buoy.

The nature fee is required by law for all visitors to the nature parks on Bonaire. The rates are set by the Executive Council. The nature fee is collected by STINAPA and used for nature management on the island. For more information, visit www.stinapa.bonairenaturefee.org and www.stinapa.org.