THE BOTTOM- Saba authorities over the weekend decided to eliminate the strict home quarantine for persons who have been in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. The measure, which goes into effect per Tuesday, March 29, will be replaced by a close contact monitoring system.
“To allow our society to function effectively, we have decided to remove strict home quarantine and replace it with a close contact monitoring system. The Public Health Department will assist positive cases in identifying close contacts,” stated Island Governor Jonathan Johnson in an audio message on Sunday.
Saba has a very high vaccination rate which reduces the risk of severe disease from COVID-19 and the overburdening of the healthcare system. Also, the current dominant Omicron strain, although highly transmissible, causes less severe illness and reduced hospitalizations than previous COVID-19 variants.
Also read:
- The Dutch Government temporarily lowers excise duty on gasoline for the Caribbean Netherlands
- No more quarantine for close contacts on Saba
- Business Incubator should stimulate more start-ups on Bonaire
- Conference about housing for vulnerable groups Bonaire kicks off on Monday
- Vacature Programma- Project Secretaris PPMO Statia
- THE SAGA CONTINUES at Sint Eustatius Health Care Foundation (SEHCF)
- Vacature Projectleider loslopend vee | Program Project Management Office Statia
- Sr. Projectmanager Nature Environment Policy Plan | Program Project Management Office Statia
- AWW Widows Pension
- Final scope Black Rocks Saba approved
- Attention for Bonaire in ELLE Magazine NL
- Commissioner Wilson (Saba) meets with ZJCN
- Concerns about drastic cost increase debit card payments
- Home on Bonaire reduced to ashes after fierce blaze
- Students to Curaçao to participate in sports events