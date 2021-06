Kralendijk- After a few days of one single new infection, on Sunday there are zero new infections. A total of 17 people got tested on Saturday, all of which turned out negative.

As there were no recoveries either, the total of ‘active’ cases on Bonaire continues unchanged at four persons.







In the meantime, over 75% of adult residents have now received at least 1 shot of the Covid-19 vaccine. This is probably one of the reasons why new infection numbers are staying very low.