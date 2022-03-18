No PCR-test needed when traveling to Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – Bonaire is starting to relax its travel conditions to the island. This will gradually take place and will take effect on 20 March. Travelers from the surrounding islands of Curaçao, Aruba, St. Maarten, Saba and St. Eustatius will no longer have to undergo a PCR-test before departure and may travel with a completed health statement only.

This applies to vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers. For the Dutch, this goes into effect on 23 March, three days later. Travelers who are not (fully) vaccinated and fully vaccinated travelers who had the last corona vaccine more than 270 days ago still have to be tested. This can be an antigen or PCR test.

According to the Public Entity Bonaire, the reason that the new travel requirements for Dutch citizens can only take effect on 23 March is that the Minister of Health, Welfare and Sport, Minister Kuipers, must first submit the new travel requirements to the Dutch House of Representatives.

Recovery certificate

As of 23 March, travelers from the Netherlands who have had COVID-19 can travel to Bonaire with a recovery certificate in addition to the vaccination certificate or test certificate. The certificate of recovery is an official proof from a test laboratory that someone had a positive PCR test result. The positive PCR test result must not be less than 11 days old and not more than 180 days old.