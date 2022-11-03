Nolly Oleana pays farewell visit to Saba

THE BOTTOM- Head of the Education, Culture and Science (OCW) Department Caribbean Netherlands Nolly Oleana paid a farewell visit to Saba on Tuesday, November 1st where he met with the Executive Council. At the end of the meeting, Island Governor Jonathan Johnson presented him with a book about Saba.

Oleana has been Head of the Education, Culture and Science (OCW) Department Caribbean Netherlands for 7.5 years, since 2015. He is leaving per December 1st this year. He has been on Saba many times, also in his previous position as policy advisor school buildings since 2011.

Investments

The Ministry of Education, Culture and Science has invested a lot in education on Saba, as well as Bonaire and St. Eustatius, since the islands became part of the Netherlands in 2010. School buildings were improved and school facilities expanded, better labor conditions were created in the education sector, a care structure was established for special-needs students, school furniture and educational material was renewed, and financing arranged for the training and empowering of teaching personnel.