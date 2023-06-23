“Nos Tei, Bo Tei”: Exhibition on LGBTQ+ Rights, Politics, and Activism in Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – On Thursday, the “Nos Tei, Bo Tei” exhibition opened its doors in Bonaire. The exhibition highlights the power of community, pride, and equality, with LGBTQ+ rights, politics, and activism as its main themes.

“Nos Tei, Bo Tei” has been curated by Bonairians, for Bonairians, providing a unique opportunity to explore the diverse stories and progress of the LGBTQ+ community on the island.

The exhibition takes place at Sobremesa, Kas di Arte, from June 22nd to June 27th. Local artists have created artwork specifically for this occasion, utilizing various artistic disciplines to shed light on the importance of LGBTQ+ rights, political engagement, and activism.

The festive opening was well attended, with the exhibition’s creators present to provide explanations and engage in inspiring conversations. Notably, this exhibition is the first of its kind.

“Nos Tei, Bo Tei” emphasizes the ongoing struggle for equality and inclusion of the LGBTQ+ community in Bonaire. Through artworks and inspiring stories, the focus is on the power of collective action and the role of political engagement in promoting positive change.

The exhibition offers visitors an excellent opportunity to learn more about the history of LGBTQ+ rights, the challenges faced by the community, and the progress made in Bonaire. It is a celebration of diversity, pride, and the fight for equal rights and opportunities for everyone, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.

Free Admission

The “Nos Tei, Bo Tei” exhibition is free and aims to contribute to the growing awareness and acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community in Bonaire. It is a celebration of pride, equality, and the ongoing struggle for an inclusive society.

The exhibition can be visited on Friday, June 23rd, from 1-5:30 pm, Saturday and Sunday, June 24th and 25th, from 11 am to 3 pm, and Monday and Tuesday, June 26th and 27th, from 9 AM to 1 PM.