Notarial services for Saba, Statia restored

SABA/STATIA – Notarial services for residents of St. Eustatius and Saba have been restored effective today, Friday 8 July 2022, with the virtual swearing-in of Mrs. Marcia Bouterse, LL.M, currently working in St. Maarten, as acting civil law notary.

Notarial and legal services have been a major challenge on St. Eustatius and Saba for the past several years. The travel restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic further adversely affected notarial services. The situation became acute when the notary in St. Maarten who handled clients from St. Eustatius and Saba indicated earlier this year that per July 1, 2022 services for the two islands would be ceased.

The Public Entities Saba and St. Eustatius, including the Island Councils, have been actively lobbying in The Hague for a solution to this urgent matter. The pressing issue was brought up multiple times in talks with national government officials, ministries and the Dutch Parliament. Letters were also sent to The Hague to underscore the urgency of the situation.

Earlier this year, Statia Government Commissioner Alida Francis continued discussions with the Ministry of Justice and Security (JenV) to have notarial services restored on the short term. The Ministry of JenV and the President of the Joint Court of Justice, Mr. Mauritsz J. de Kort worked on the process to appoint an acting notary for Saba and Statia. With the swearing in of Mrs. Bouterse, Saba and St. Eustatius finally have proper access to notarial services again. Mrs. Bouterse will shorty place an announcement in the local paper containing her contact information.