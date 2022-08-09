Notary Bouterse sets up office on Saba, Statia

ORANJESTAD/THE BOTTOM —Long-awaited notary services have been secured for Saba and St. Eustatius with the arrival of Marcia Bouterse. The two islands did not have direct access to a notary for a long time.

Bouterse recently met with Saba Island Governor Jonathan Johnson, Commissioner Rolando Wilson, Government Advisor Gerald Simmons and Mortgage Registrar Robert Zagers on Saba. She also visited St. Eustatius where she met with Government Commissioner Alida Francis. Notary Bouterse discussed her short- and long-term business plans with both governments.

Business

Government commissioner Alida Francis refutes the common idea that there would not be enough business on the island to keep a full-time notary busy. “I am convinced that this service is needed as the island continues to develop. The high demand for notarial services linked to the mortgage loans is a main priority now. However, I have encouraged Bouterse to inform the community of the wide range of services, including last testament, civil partnerships etcetera”, said Francis.